Client Service Curriculum: Uncle Freddie, Aunt Fannie and Grandma Ginnie: Demystifying MBS

Thursday, October 12, 2017

10:00-11:00 a.m. (ET) / 9:00am-10:00am (CT) / 7:00-8:00am (PT)

In this hour, Amy Williams, Rudene Haynes, Sarah Bridges and Kendal Sibley will lead a discussion on how these governmental and quasi-governmental entities were formed, gain an understanding of the securities that they offer and learn about the latest developments in their programs.

RSVP- Jolene Nembhard