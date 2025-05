Wednesday, May 8, 2019

12:30-1:30 pm (ET) / 11:30am-12:30pm (CT) / 9:30-10:30am (PT)

Please join us on Wednesday, May 8th when Tom Taylor will present on Negotiating and Drafting Effective Settlements. Tom will present from the Houston office.

RSVP- Jolene Nembhard.