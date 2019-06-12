Client Service Curriculum: Litigation Skills Training: Playbook for Effectively Defending Fact Witness Depositions: Pre-Game, Game-Time and Post-Game Considerations

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

12:30-1:30 pm (ET) / 11:30am-12:30pm (CT) / 9:30-10:30am (PT)

Anyone can just show up the day of a deposition and “defend” a client or third-party witness. The key, however, is whether you are doing it “effectively”? Proper preparation begins months before d-day. This program (designed for attorneys and paralegals) walks through the practical steps for effectively defending fact witness depositions so that when it is game time you (and your witness) will perform. Chris Cunio will present along with guest speakers: Kate Dennis and Anna Baitchenko.

