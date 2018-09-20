Client Service Curriculum: Litigation Skills Training Program—The Playbook for Effectively Taking and Defending Fact Witness Depositions
September 20, 2018
Client Service Curriculum: Litigation Skills Training Program –
The Playbook for Effectively Taking and Defending Fact Witness Depositions
Thursday, September 20, 2018
12:30-1:30 p.m. (ET) / 11:30am-12:30pm (CT) / 9:30-10:30am (PT)
Please join us for our next Litigation Skills Training Program when Chris Cunio will lead a discussion on The Playbook for Effectively Taking and Defending Fact Witness Depositions.
RSVP - Jolene Nembhard
Sign Up for Email Updates