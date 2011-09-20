CO2 Introductory and Advanced Courses

September 20-21, 2011

Hunton & Williams LLP
550 South Hope Street, Suite 2000
Los Angeles, CA 90071

CO2 Introductory Course: Towards a Western Market – Policy & Politics - September 20

  • California's Climate Policy
  • Nuts and Bolts of the California Market
  • The Western Climate Initiative (WCI)
  • Planning for Compliance California
  • Tools of the Trade
  • California, the WCI, and the Rest of the World

CO2 Advanced Course: Towards a Western Market – Forecasting Prices - September 21

  • What Drives Carbon Prices?
  • Demand
  • Supply
  • Forecasting Prices in California and the WCI
  • Trading Game
  • Lessons Learned from Other Carbon Markets
