CO2 Introductory and Advanced Courses
September 20-21, 2011
Hunton & Williams LLP
550 South Hope Street, Suite 2000
Los Angeles, CA 90071
CO2 Introductory Course: Towards a Western Market – Policy & Politics - September 20
- California's Climate Policy
- Nuts and Bolts of the California Market
- The Western Climate Initiative (WCI)
- Planning for Compliance California
- Tools of the Trade
- California, the WCI, and the Rest of the World
CO2 Advanced Course: Towards a Western Market – Forecasting Prices - September 21
- What Drives Carbon Prices?
- Demand
- Supply
- Forecasting Prices in California and the WCI
- Trading Game
- Lessons Learned from Other Carbon Markets
