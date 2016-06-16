Please join Hunton & Williams LLP for a complimentary program on:

Coal Combustion Residuals and North Carolina’s Coal Ash Management Act

Thursday, June 16, 2016

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

This program will provide an overview of the Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, along with a discussion of CCR related litigation and business implications of the rule.

To register for the program or for general inquiries, please contact Andre Rose. Registration closes on June 9, 2016.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in FL, IN, KY, NC, OH, SC and TX. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.