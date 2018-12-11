Jane Hinton will be moderating a panel titled, “Everything’s Rosy...Or is it? Identifying Trouble Spots in the Market,” at the Commercial Observer Inaugural Financing Commercial Real Estate Forum in Los Angeles on December 11, 2018, at the InterContinental Downtown, 7:30 am – 12:00 pm. More than 200 commercial real estate finance leaders are expected to attend this half-day event, featuring the industry’s most dynamic players nationwide to share their insights on the state of lending.