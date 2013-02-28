Conflict Minerals Reporting: Latest Developments

Join Darren Fenwick of the Enough Project and Hunton & Williams partners Scott Kimpel and Brian Hager for a wide-ranging discussion of the SEC's new conflict minerals rules.

Some of the topics to be covered include:

Overview of the rules

Frequently asked questions

An NGO's perspective on effective compliance

Latest status of the legal challenge to the rules

What you should be doing now

Thursday, February 28, 2013

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. EST

Our speakers include:

Scott Kimpel, Partner, Hunton & Williams

Brian Hager, Partner, Hunton & Williams

Darren Fenwick, Senior Government Affairs Manager, Enough Project

Mr. Kimpel actively participated in the preparation of the conflict minerals rules while he was on the executive staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both he and Mr. Hager regularly advise clients facing the range of compliance issues with these new rules. Mr. Fenwick is an active participant in the conflict minerals debate and brings the perspective of one member of the NGO community that will be monitoring reporting and compliance practices.

Dial-in information for this webinar will be sent to all registered attendees 24 hours prior to the webinar.

Questions? Please contact Cherie Heintz by email or 804.787.8063.

For more information on conflict minerals, please consult the linked Compliance Guide, Nuts and Bolts, and FAQs and Recent Developments primers.