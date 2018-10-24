Considerations for Privately Owned Businesses Expanding into or from the U.S.

The United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, Inter-American Chapter



Invites you to join us for a conference where we will be analyzing challenges and opportunities for Privately Owned Businesses in order to be more productive, efficient and profitable

Confirmed Speakers:

Mr. Guillermo Cruz, Partner Director, ACAD, S.C.

Mr. Jorge Hoyos, First Vice President, UBS

Mr. Carlos Somoza, Principal, Kaufman Rossin

Mr. Cary Tolley, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP



Moderator:

Mr. Fernando C. Alonso, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

When

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Where

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

1111 Brickell Ave., Suite 2500, Miami,

Florida 33131, USA

Fees

Fee Members: $30

Fee Non-Members: $60

Please register online before October 23, 2018

Follow us on Twitter

@usmcocia

Website

www.usmcocfl.org

THANKS TO OUR HOST:

Hunton Andrews Kurth