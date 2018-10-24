Considerations for Privately Owned Businesses Expanding into or from the U.S.
The United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, Inter-American Chapter
Invites you to join us for a conference where we will be analyzing challenges and opportunities for Privately Owned Businesses in order to be more productive, efficient and profitable
Confirmed Speakers:
Mr. Guillermo Cruz, Partner Director, ACAD, S.C.
Mr. Jorge Hoyos, First Vice President, UBS
Mr. Carlos Somoza, Principal, Kaufman Rossin
Mr. Cary Tolley, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Moderator:
Mr. Fernando C. Alonso, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
When
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Where
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
1111 Brickell Ave., Suite 2500, Miami,
Florida 33131, USA
Fees
Fee Members: $30
Fee Non-Members: $60
Please register online before October 23, 2018
THANKS TO OUR HOST:
Hunton Andrews Kurth
