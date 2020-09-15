Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar:

Corporate Governance Lessons Learned from the “Rona”

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

12:00–1:00 pm CT

1:00–2:00 pm ET



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed, possibly forever, the way we communicate and conduct business virtually. In light of the ongoing pandemic, boards of directors and shareholders will need to continue to meet remotely, and it appears this will extend into the 2021 annual shareholder meeting season and beyond. Financial institutions should review their governing documents to confirm that such documents provide the requisite corporate authority to permit shareholders to attend meetings by means of remote communications. This presentation will (i) review industry “best practices” in financial institution corporate documents, (ii) discuss changes to enhance the ability to function remotely and (iii) recommend ways that financial institutions can implement virtual shareholder meetings and online voting for shareholder meetings.

