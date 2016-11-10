Cross-border Application of Labor and Employment Law

Legal considerations under US employment laws for foreign companies doing business in the United States and domestic companies doing business in Latin America.

Thursday, November 10, 2016

12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

When doing cross-border transactions, companies usually focus on the technological and financial challenges; attention is rarely paid to the potential application of federal employment laws to employees working or managing from overseas. Yet this is the daily challenge the human resources and legal team faces in this highly interdependent world economy, where managers can be virtually sited anywhere, overseeing teams all around the world, and where companies transfer employees to different countries regularly.

Please join Hunton & Williams labor and employment partner Juan Enjamio in this discussion about overseeing employees in the United States or US employees abroad. It will be a practical discussion concerning best practices and considerations for doing business in multiple jurisdictions.

