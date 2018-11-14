Cyber Attack! What to do Next, Society for Corporate Governance, Middle Atlantic Chapter 2018 Fall Conference

Join us for the "Cyber Attack! What to do Next" panel and more (full agenda below) at the Middle Atlantic Fall Conference on November 14 in Washington, D.C. with speakers Lisa Sotto and Paul Tiao from Hunton Andrews Kurth and former FBI Special Agent and current Ernst & Young's Executive Director, Advisory-Cybersecurity Peter Cordero. They will walk us through the immediate reactions and appropriate responses that should be taken if cyber risk becomes reality.



2018 Fall Conference



The Middle Atlantic Chapter of the Society for Corporate Governance

invites you to its Fall Conference!



Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018



Location:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20037

CLE: Pending

Cost: $75 per person

Nonmembers can also join the Society at a discounted rate, $635, for the first year by adding it to the registration.

Schedule & Topics

9:00 am – 9:15 am: Welcome & Opening Remarks: Dan Pliskin, President of the Middle Atlantic Chapter and Associate Partner with Aon Governance.

9:15 am – 10:15 am: What to Do When a Crisis Strikes: Developing a plan to respond to a crisis is a key challenge facing companies today. Are you covering your bases? Speakers include Abernathy’s Rhonda Barnat and Hunton AK’s Steven Haas.

10:15 am – 10:45 am: Networking Break

10:45 am – 11:45 am: Cyber Attack! What to do Next: Now that we know what SEC disclosures and board oversight is needed for cybersecurity risks, Hunton AK’s Lisa Sotto and Paul Tiao, along with Peter Cordero, former FBI Special Agent and current Ernst & Young Executive Director, Advisory-Cybersecurity, will walk us through the immediate reactions and appropriate responses that should be taken if the risks become reality.

11:45 am – 1:15 pm: Luncheon keynote: WilmerHale’s Meredith Cross on What’s Hot at the SEC Now and Going Forward.

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm: The SEC – Back to the Future: Disclosure simplification and other SEC topics return to the front burner. Learn what you need to know from Covington & Burling’s Kerry Burke, Skadden Arps’ Hagen Ganem, and Council for Institutional Investors’ Jeff Mahoney.

2:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Networking Break

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Hot Topics in Director and Executive Compensation: We look at the impact of the recent Delaware decision, In re Investors Bancorp, Inc. Stockholder Litigation, on non-executive director compensation, as well as the impact of tax reform and pay ratio (if any) on executive compensation. Speakers include Aon Hewitt's Lauren McMurry, The Wagner Law Group’s Mark Poerio, and Norfolk Southern Corporation’s David Kritz.

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Post-Conference Networking Event: District Commons, 2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

We thank our Sponsors:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and CT Corporation