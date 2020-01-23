Cyber Insurance: A Year In Review: What Did We See in 2019 and What Does That Tell Us About What to Expect in 2020? (Enquiron Webinar)

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Enquiron for a webinar on:

Cyber Insurance: A Year In Review: What Did We See in 2019 and What Does That Tell Us About What to Expect in 2020?

Thursday, January 23, 2020

1:00–2:00 pm ET

When it comes to cyber insurance, in order to best prepare for the future, we must first learn from the past. This program will focus on the types of cyber attacks and significant breaches that occurred in 2019, and the actions that were taken in response. In addition, this webinar will go over how these exposures should affect policy drafting and review, and claims presentation and negotiation. It will also look at possible trends for 2020.

What Will Be Discussed?

The biggest cyber exposures of 2019

Types of insurance that respond to those exposures

Concerns that arose with respect to the potentially available insurance

How one should address those concerns

Trends we expect to see in 2020

Who Should Attend?

HR Executives and Practitioners

Technology Professionals

Cyber Security Professionals

Directors & Officers

Operations Managers & Supervisors

C-Level, Director & Manager-Level Professionals

In-house Counsel

Risk Managers

Speakers

Walter J. Andrews, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Andrea DeField, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

