Cyber Insurance: A Year In Review: What Did We See in 2019 and What Does That Tell Us About What to Expect in 2020? (Enquiron Webinar)
Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Enquiron for a webinar on:
Cyber Insurance: A Year In Review: What Did We See in 2019 and What Does That Tell Us About What to Expect in 2020?
Thursday, January 23, 2020
1:00–2:00 pm ET
When it comes to cyber insurance, in order to best prepare for the future, we must first learn from the past. This program will focus on the types of cyber attacks and significant breaches that occurred in 2019, and the actions that were taken in response. In addition, this webinar will go over how these exposures should affect policy drafting and review, and claims presentation and negotiation. It will also look at possible trends for 2020.
What Will Be Discussed?
- The biggest cyber exposures of 2019
- Types of insurance that respond to those exposures
- Concerns that arose with respect to the potentially available insurance
- How one should address those concerns
- Trends we expect to see in 2020
Who Should Attend?
- HR Executives and Practitioners
- Technology Professionals
- Cyber Security Professionals
- Directors & Officers
- Operations Managers & Supervisors
- C-Level, Director & Manager-Level Professionals
- In-house Counsel
- Risk Managers
Speakers
- Walter J. Andrews, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Andrea DeField, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth
Questions? Please contact Pat Buttner at pbuttner@HuntonAK.com.
