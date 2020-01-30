Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance: What You Must Know

January 30, 2020

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a Technology CLE 

Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance: What You Must Know 

Thursday, January 30, 2020 
4:00–5:00 pm: CLE 
5:00–6:00 pm: Networking reception 

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Bank of America Plaza 
101 South Tryon Street, 35th Floor 
Charlotte, NC 28280 

Presented by Lorie Masters and Andrea DeField 

This program is sponsored by the Charlotte Women’s Mentoring Circle, a firm wide initiative that promotes the advancement and development of women in business through meaningful mentoring, educational and networking opportunities.

Hunton Andrews Kurth will seek technology CLE credit for this program in NC. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to approval.

Questions? Please contact Anna Carpenter at acarpenter2@HuntonAK.com.

Jump to Page