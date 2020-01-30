Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a Technology CLE

Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance: What You Must Know

Thursday, January 30, 2020

4:00–5:00 pm: CLE

5:00–6:00 pm: Networking reception

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Bank of America Plaza

101 South Tryon Street, 35th Floor

Charlotte, NC 28280

Presented by Lorie Masters and Andrea DeField

This program is sponsored by the Charlotte Women’s Mentoring Circle, a firm wide initiative that promotes the advancement and development of women in business through meaningful mentoring, educational and networking opportunities.

Hunton Andrews Kurth will seek technology CLE credit for this program in NC. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to approval.

Questions? Please contact Anna Carpenter at acarpenter2@HuntonAK.com.