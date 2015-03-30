Please join us for a Breakfast Briefing

Cybersecurity Executive Panel:

Learn Best Practices from a Live Cyber Attack Scenario

Monday, 30 March, 2015

9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m.

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

For more information and to register, please contact Vonny Chiu.

Panel:

Bridget Treacy, Partner and Head of the UK Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams

Lisa J. Sotto , Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams LLP

, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams LLP Ben Beeson , VP, Cyber Security & Privacy, Lockton

, VP, Cyber Security & Privacy, Lockton Additional specialist breach forensic investigators and crisis communications experts

Please join us for a discussion featuring preeminent thought leaders in the global cybersecurity debate. Drawing from deep experience in their respective fields, our panel members will respond to a cyber attack simulation and share best practices.

Why you should attend: