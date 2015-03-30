Cybersecurity Executive Panel: Learn Best Practices from a Live Cyber Attack Scenario

March 30, 2015

Please join us for a Breakfast Briefing

9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m.

30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP

Panel:

  • Bridget Treacy, Partner and Head of the UK Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams
  • Lisa J. Sotto, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams LLP
  • Ben Beeson, VP, Cyber Security & Privacy, Lockton
  • Additional specialist breach forensic investigators and crisis communications experts

Please join us for a discussion featuring preeminent thought leaders in the global cybersecurity debate. Drawing from deep experience in their respective fields, our panel members will respond to a cyber attack simulation and share best practices.

Why you should attend:

  • Cyber Threat Risk: Gain insight into the cyber risks that threaten companies’ electronic infrastructures.
  • Cybersecurity Legal Environment: Learn how to navigate the breach legal framework, particularly where an incident affects several jurisdictions.
  • Cyber Insurance Benefit: Understand the mechanics of triggering an insurance policy when things go wrong.
  • Cybersecurity Visionary: Get ahead of the growing sophistication of cyber criminals and learn how to protect your organisation.
