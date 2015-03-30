Cybersecurity Executive Panel: Learn Best Practices from a Live Cyber Attack Scenario
March 30, 2015
Please join us for a Breakfast Briefing
Cybersecurity Executive Panel:
Learn Best Practices from a Live Cyber Attack Scenario
Monday, 30 March, 2015
9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m.
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Panel:
- Bridget Treacy, Partner and Head of the UK Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams
- Lisa J. Sotto, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams LLP
- Ben Beeson, VP, Cyber Security & Privacy, Lockton
- Additional specialist breach forensic investigators and crisis communications experts
Please join us for a discussion featuring preeminent thought leaders in the global cybersecurity debate. Drawing from deep experience in their respective fields, our panel members will respond to a cyber attack simulation and share best practices.
Why you should attend:
- Cyber Threat Risk: Gain insight into the cyber risks that threaten companies’ electronic infrastructures.
- Cybersecurity Legal Environment: Learn how to navigate the breach legal framework, particularly where an incident affects several jurisdictions.
- Cyber Insurance Benefit: Understand the mechanics of triggering an insurance policy when things go wrong.
- Cybersecurity Visionary: Get ahead of the growing sophistication of cyber criminals and learn how to protect your organisation.