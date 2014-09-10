Please join us for a webinar hosted by Hunton & Williams LLP and CT

Cybersecurity: Know the Risks and Protect Your Company

Wednesday, September 10, 2014

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET

Presented by Michael Oakes, Partner at Hunton & Williams LLP

Cybersecurity and data privacy are among the most pressing issues facing companies today. Companies must proactively take steps to protect themselves against the risks arising from the loss or compromise of personal data, intellectual property and other proprietary information. This webinar will cover the privacy and cybersecurity issues faced by most global organizations, and explain steps that can be taken to reduce corporate risk arising from these issues.