Cybersecurity Panel Discussion: A Live Cyber Attack Tabletop Exercise
In-Person London Seminar
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Please join us for a panel discussion featuring seasoned cybersecurity practitioners. Drawing from deep experience in their respective fields, our panel members will discuss the implications of the GDPR’s breach notification obligations in the context of a state-of-the-art cyber attack simulation. In doing so, the panelists will share best practices to help protect your organisation in the event of a cyber attack.
Our speakers include:
- Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton & Williams
- Lisa J. Sotto, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, Hunton & Williams
Anita Bapat, Associate, Hunton & Williams
- Roger Francis, Senior Strategic Consultant, Mandiant
- Duncan Gallagher, Europe and CIS Crisis Practice Lead, Edelman
When
Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. GMT
Seminar at 8:45 to 10:00 a.m. GMT
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
For more information, please contact Vonny Chiu at vchiu@HuntonAK.com.