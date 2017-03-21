In-Person London Seminar

Cybersecurity Panel Discussion: A Live Cyber Attack Tabletop Exercise

Tuesday, March 21, 2017



Please join us for a panel discussion featuring seasoned cybersecurity practitioners. Drawing from deep experience in their respective fields, our panel members will discuss the implications of the GDPR’s breach notification obligations in the context of a state-of-the-art cyber attack simulation. In doing so, the panelists will share best practices to help protect your organisation in the event of a cyber attack.



Our speakers include:

Aaron P. Simpson , Partner, Hunton & Williams

, Partner, Hunton & Williams Lisa J. Sotto , Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, Hunton & Williams

, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, Hunton & Williams Anita Bapat , Associate, Hunton & Williams

Roger Francis , Senior Strategic Consultant, Mandiant

, Senior Strategic Consultant, Mandiant Duncan Gallagher, Europe and CIS Crisis Practice Lead, Edelman



When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. GMT

Seminar at 8:45 to 10:00 a.m. GMT

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

For more information, please contact Vonny Chiu at vchiu@HuntonAK.com.