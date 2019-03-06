In-Person London Seminar

Data Protection Impact Assessments – from Theory to Practice

Wednesday, 6 March 2019

Hunton Andrews Kurth invites you to a breakfast briefing to discuss the practical nuts and bolts of Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and the role of DPIAs in building accountability.



With an emphasis on the practical, we will provide a brief overview of the legal requirements for DPIAs, followed by presentations from two industry leaders highlighting the key challenges they faced in successfully implementing DPIA tools.



This briefing offers a timely opportunity to revisit and benchmark your approach to DPIAs.



When

Registration (and breakfast) from 08:30

Seminar from 09:00 to 10:00



Where

Hunton Andrews Kurth (UK) LLP

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

If interested in attending, please contact Joanna Lorimer at jlorimer@HuntonAK.com.