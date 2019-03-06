Data Protection Impact Assessments - from Theory to Practice
In-Person London Seminar
Data Protection Impact Assessments – from Theory to Practice
Hunton Andrews Kurth invites you to a breakfast briefing to discuss the practical nuts and bolts of Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and the role of DPIAs in building accountability.
With an emphasis on the practical, we will provide a brief overview of the legal requirements for DPIAs, followed by presentations from two industry leaders highlighting the key challenges they faced in successfully implementing DPIA tools.
This briefing offers a timely opportunity to revisit and benchmark your approach to DPIAs.
When
Registration (and breakfast) from 08:30
Seminar from 09:00 to 10:00
Where
Hunton Andrews Kurth (UK) LLP
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
If interested in attending, please contact Joanna Lorimer at jlorimer@HuntonAK.com.