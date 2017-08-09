Demystifying Blockchain Technology, New York Privacy Officers’ Forum Breakfast Briefing

Please join us for a New York Privacy Officers’ Forum breakfast briefing on Demystifying Blockchain Technology

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast will be served.

Hunton & Williams LLP

200 Park Avenue, 52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166-0091

Blockchain is a decentralized ledger that enables and records encrypted digital asset transfers without the need for a confirming third party. It is predicted that the use of blockchain technology will greatly expand in the coming years, revolutionizing the global economy, and with it will come myriad new risks. Join our speakers live in New York where they will discuss blockchain technology and its legal and regulatory ramifications, including privacy and security issues; SEC, CFTC and regulatory enforcement issues; and other technical issues.

Our featured speakers are:

Lisa J. Sotto, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Laura Colombell Marshall, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

David Fragale, Director, Strategic Intelligence, PwC

This event is sponsored by Hunton & Williams LLP and the New York State Bar Association's Committee on International Privacy Law.

CLE note:This transitional continuing legal education program has been approved in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board for a maximum of one credit hour in Professional Practice.