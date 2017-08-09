Demystifying Blockchain Technology, New York Privacy Officers’ Forum Breakfast Briefing
Please join us for a New York Privacy Officers’ Forum breakfast briefing on Demystifying Blockchain Technology
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Breakfast will be served.
Hunton & Williams LLP
200 Park Avenue, 52nd Floor
New York, NY 10166-0091
Blockchain is a decentralized ledger that enables and records encrypted digital asset transfers without the need for a confirming third party. It is predicted that the use of blockchain technology will greatly expand in the coming years, revolutionizing the global economy, and with it will come myriad new risks. Join our speakers live in New York where they will discuss blockchain technology and its legal and regulatory ramifications, including privacy and security issues; SEC, CFTC and regulatory enforcement issues; and other technical issues.
Our featured speakers are:
Lisa J. Sotto, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
Laura Colombell Marshall, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
David Fragale, Director, Strategic Intelligence, PwC
This event is sponsored by Hunton & Williams LLP and the New York State Bar Association's Committee on International Privacy Law.
CLE note:This transitional continuing legal education program has been approved in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board for a maximum of one credit hour in Professional Practice.
Related People
- Partner
- Partner