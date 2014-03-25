New York, March 25, 2014 – Hunton & Williams partner, Edward Koehler, along with fellow panelists Edward Cunningham, Gwynn Guilford and Bruce Thomas, shared up-to-the-minute information and insights for multinationals investing and doing business in Asia. Hunton & Williams Managing Partner, Wally Martinez, delivered the welcoming remarks and Asia Society Executive Vice President moderated the discussion. Please click here to view the video. (1 hr., 19 min.)