Effective Approaches to Contracting and Contract Management

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

3:30 – 6:00 pm

Hunton & Williams LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Negotiating and managing contracts are among the fundamental functions of the in-house legal department, and are critical to the business objectives of the organization. This two-session boot camp will cover important concepts that will make your department more effective in handling this essential work.

AGENDA:

3:45 - 4:45 pm: Benchmarking Your Contract Life Cycle Management

Presented by Randall S. Parks of Hunton & Williams LLP; and Sean M. Beard, Assistant General Counsel, Strategic Planning, Altria Client Services LLC

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Common Pitfalls to Avoid in Contracting

Presented by Sarah S. M. Carpenter, Cecilia Y. Oh, and Connelia Savage of Hunton & Williams LLP; and Gunes F. Hopson, Director and Assistant General Counsel, Capital One

The ACC is seeking 2.0 hours of CLE credit for this program in Virginia. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to state approval rules.