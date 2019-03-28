Emerging Technology Issues Shaping Your Business
Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and the Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region for a CLE program
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Riverfront Plaza, East Tower
951 East Byrd Street
Richmond, VA 23219
New technology is changing the way you do business and it is difficult to predict the startling impact that it will have on your company in the next five years. Our knowledgeable speakers will lead a discussion on the latest developments in these red hot fields and the implications for in-house legal departments. There will be a discussion of trends and things your company should do to be prepared for life in the future. This interactive program will include live demonstrations.
Speakers:
- Maya Eckstein – 3D Printing
- Ondray Harris – Artificial Intelligence
- Bennett Sooy – Biometrics
- Mike Sievers – Drones
Two hours of Virginia Bar MCLE Ethics credit pending.
