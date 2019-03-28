Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and the Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region for a CLE program

Emerging Technology Issues Shaping Your Business



Thursday, March 28, 2019

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219

New technology is changing the way you do business and it is difficult to predict the startling impact that it will have on your company in the next five years. Our knowledgeable speakers will lead a discussion on the latest developments in these red hot fields and the implications for in-house legal departments. There will be a discussion of trends and things your company should do to be prepared for life in the future. This interactive program will include live demonstrations.



Speakers:

Maya Eckstein – 3D Printing

Ondray Harris – Artificial Intelligence

Bennett Sooy – Biometrics

Mike Sievers – Drones

Two hours of Virginia Bar MCLE Ethics credit pending.