Investigating Employee Sexual Misconduct in the Age of Social Media: How #MeToo Has Elevated Sexual Harassment to a Critical Compliance, Governance, and Reputational Issue

Thursday, June 7, 2018

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Social media campaigns such as the #MeToo movement have dramatically altered cultural awareness of how employers approach claims of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, and significantly increased the reputational and legal risks that companies face in investigating and resolving these sensitive allegations.



Using case studies and drawing directly on recent headlines, Hunton Andrews Kurth partners Timothy Heaphy, Holly Williamson, Michael Levine, and Jeffrey Gordon, will explain how #MeToo has changed the landscape for public and private companies, and analyze the risks that employers must confront in navigating sensitive employment matters. The webinar will also summarize the law governing the investigation and resolution of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct claims, and discuss the best practices that companies have adopted to manage and avoid these risks.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.