Employee Mobility Shouldn’t Mean Trade Secret Mobility

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

2:00–3:00 pm ET

In the digital age, trade secrets have exploded in importance. Most trade secrets—from customer lists to new product designs—can be copied or electronically transferred with the press of a button. And with the ubiquitous mobility of employees and contractors, many working remotely, trade secrets can just as easily exit your company on an external drive in the pocket of a disgruntled former employee as show up unannounced in the hands of a new hire.

In this webinar, we will discuss:

Trade secret definition and basic requirements for protection;

Practical procedures & tools to minimize the risk of disclosure and maximize the value of IP;

Enforcement; and

Best practice takeaways.

This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, as well as professionals in legal, human resources, and information technology departments.

