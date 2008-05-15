Energy and Project Finance 2008: What Is Financeable Now?

May 15, 2008

Discussion will be led by

Steve Cheng

Managing Director

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

William H. Chew

Managing Director, Corporate and Government Ratings,

Standard & Poor's

Lawrence Kellerman

Managing Director, Goldman Sachs & Co.

President, Cogentrix Energy, Inc.

John W. Ragan

Executive Vice President & President, Northeast Region

NRG Energy, Inc.

Andrew Rovito

Principal

Development Partners Group

James Weinstein

Deputy General Manager

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Thursday, May 15, 2008

Discussion 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Cocktails 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Hunton & Williams LLP

New York Office

200 Park Avenue (MetLife Building), 52nd Floor

www.huntonak.com

If you have questions please contact:

Roxanne Goodin

(212) 309-1265

rgoodin@HuntonAK.com

Jump to Page