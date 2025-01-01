Energy Regulation: What In-House Counsel Should Know as we Head into 2013 at the 2012 National Law Journal Regulatory Summit
December 2012
The National Law Journal is hosting the 2012 National Law Journal Regulatory Summit at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington D.C. on Friday, November 6. A variety of panel and roundtable discussions will focus on what in-house counsel should know as they head into 2013. Shemin Proctor’s panel focuses on energy regulation and will address the perspectives of in-house counsel and outside counsel from a number of energy resource areas.
Sign Up for Email Updates