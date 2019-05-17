“Environmental Law: Lessons Learned from Brexit and California,” Environmental Law Section, Bar Association of San Francisco (BASF)
May 17, 2019
Shannon Broome, San Francisco Managing Partner, will be speaking on “Environmental Law: Lessons Learned from Brexit and California,” at the Environmental Law Section of the Bar Association of San Francisco (BASF).
Friday, May 17, 2019
12 - 1:15 pm
BASF Conference Center
301 Battery Street
3rd Floor, San Francisco
Protection of the natural and human environment is the foundation of environmental law. The UK’s environmental law began with the industrial revolution; California’s began with statehood in 1850. Both legal systems continue to evolve, the UK with Brexit and California leading the US in addressing climate change, redevelopment, and the natural environment.
Topics:
- Two systems - UK and EU and California and US
- Brexit’s changes to UK environmental law
- Trump Administration and California - changes
MCLE Credits - 1 hour. Lunch will be provided.
