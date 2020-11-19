Executive Compensation Academy — End of Year Benefits “To Do” List

Thursday, November 19, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

It’s that time of year again…time to check your annual notices off the list and make sure any needed plan amendments are in place before December 31! In this webinar, we’ll discuss year-end items for both retirement plans and welfare plans, along with some special considerations for 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and related guidance.



Speakers:

Jessica N. Agostinho , Partner

, Partner Kelly A. Ultis, Partner

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.