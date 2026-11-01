Executive Compensation Academy — Form 4 Training Course

 | 10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

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The purpose of this program is to break down the intellectual aspects of Section 16, and detail Form 4 compliance. This program is intended to be a training program for those responsible for or desiring to learn more about Form 4s.

SPEAKER

  • Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form 

Evaluation Form 

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. 

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

SHRM recertification provider

HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®). 

HRCI recertification provider

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