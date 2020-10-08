Executive Compensation Academy — How to Design Effective Total Shareholder Return Awards

Thursday, October 8

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this presentation is to discuss design considerations for performance-based equity awards with total shareholder return (“TSR”) formulas. To that end, this webinar will cover: (i) the pros and cons of TSR awards; (ii) TSR trends and current market practices; (iii) design variables that can significantly change how TSR awards perform and whether TSR awards payout; (iv) how to pick an appropriate peer group for relative TSR designs; (v) whether dollar-denominated awards should be converted using grant date stock price or grant date “fair value”; (vi) considerations when determining the appropriate measurement period; (vii) dividend reinvestments; (viii) rank v. outperformance designs; and (ix) whether payouts should be modified in negative shareholder return scenarios.

SPEAKER: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.