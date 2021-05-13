Is a Global Employment Company the Right Fit to Manage Your Internationally Mobile Employees?

Thursday, May 13, 2021

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this webinar is to discuss the impact of a borderless workforce on a US employer and how the creation of a global employment company could work to the advantage of both the employer and the internationally mobile employees. To that end, this webinar will cover the following: (i) what is a global employment company, (ii) how a global employment company differentiates from a global professional employment organization, (iii) why a US employer would set up a global employment company, (iv) landmines to navigate when designing and implementing a global employment company, (v) other tax issues, and (vi) certain human capital issues.



Speaker:

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

