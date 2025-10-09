Compensation arrangements for non-employee directors are distinctive in certain ways but align with key employee compensation in others. This presentation will address the unique issues in setting and granting non-employee director compensation, highlight market trends and practices, and examine common governance pitfalls.

SPEAKER

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

1) Verification Form

2) Evaluation Form

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program