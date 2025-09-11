This session will recap key trends from the 2025 proxy season, highlight topics of interest for compensation committees in preparation for 2026 compensation decisions, and cover other timely developments.

SPEAKER

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance, and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

1) Verification Form

2) Evaluation Form

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).