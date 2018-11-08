Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Taxation of Equity Awards: The 101 Training Course
The purpose of this webinar is to discuss the various tax requirements association with each of the following equity awards: (i) incentive stock options, (ii) non-statutory stock options, (iii) restricted stock awards, (iv) performance shares, (v) 83(b) elections with respect to restricted stock awards and performance shares, (vi) employee stock purchase plans, and (vii) employee stock ownership plans.
