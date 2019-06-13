Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Tips to Increase the Longevity of the Equity Plan’s Share Reserve

Thursday, June 13, 2019

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

A certain percentage of publicly-traded issuers have difficulty obtaining shareholder approval of an increase to the number of shares subject to the issuer’s equity incentive plan. And for the remainder of the issuers, the experience of seeking shareholder approval and engaging with ISS is not pleasant. The purpose of this webinar is to discuss various ideas, that if implemented, could help issuers lengthen the longevity of the share reserve, and result in issuers seeking shareholder approval less frequently.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP