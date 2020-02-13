Executive Compensation Webinar Series—ABC’s in Drafting CD&A Disclosure (Part I of II)

ABC’s in Drafting CD&A Disclosure (Part I of II)

Thursday, February 13, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this presentation is to train the attendee on drafting points with respect to the Compensation, Discussion and Analysis (the “CD&A”) of an issuer’s proxy statement. To that end, this presentation will discuss: (i) the legal requirements for a typical CD&A disclosure, (ii) drafting pointers in order to comply with demands from institutional shareholder services such as ISS, and (iii) overall “best practices” from a shareholder disclosure perspective and to court the say-on-pay vote.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP