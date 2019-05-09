Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Anatomy of ISS

Thursday, May 9, 2019

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this webinar is to break down Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) into its component parts so that it is more easily digestible to a compensation professional. To that end, this webinar will discuss: (i) select data points from last proxy season; (ii) the five global principles that are the framework to ISS’s compensation strategy; (iii) ISS compensation-related voting guidelines and published guidance; (iv) shareholder engagement and board communication; (v) problematic pay practices; (vi) the Equity Plan Scorecard; and (vii) the determination of pay-for-performance.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP