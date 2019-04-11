Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Best Practices for Conducting the Compensation Committee Meeting
April 11, 2019
The purpose of this webinar is to discuss the governance of a Compensation Committee meeting, focusing on “best practices.” To that end, this webinar will discuss what information is necessary for the Compensation Committee to make an informed decision, how a meeting should be conducted when an executive officer is being hired or terminated (including discussion points that should be part of the written record), other compensation discussions with respect to executive officers, independence issues, use of compensation consultants, etc.
Sign Up for Email Updates