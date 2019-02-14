Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Equity Awards: Design Tips for Navigating Blackout Periods

A key employee of a publicly-traded company will often sell a portion of his or her equity award in the open market in order to pay income taxes (or in order to exercise a stock option). But what happens when the exercise or timing of taxation occurs during a blackout period? The purpose of this webinar is to discuss design tips for navigating blackout periods, including: (i) streamlining the equity grant process and dates of vesting, (ii) the use and design of 10b5-1 trading plans, (iii) net withholding provisions, and (iv) applicable considerations for the design of the insider trading policy.