Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Golden Parachutes & 280G:Design Pointers on How to Win

Excess golden parachute payments arise in change-in-control transactions and act to trigger a 20% excise tax to the recipient and a disallowed deduction to the employer. The purpose of this webinar is to discuss mitigation techniques that can be used to partially or wholly offset the negative effect of the excise tax and disallowed deduction. To that end, the webinar will discuss: (i) the background of Section 280G and how it is calculated and applied, (ii) how the issue is typically addressed in compensatory documents, and (iii) various mitigation techniques that an employer could employ to eliminate or greatly reduce the excise tax and disallowed deduction. This topic will be discussed at an intro and intermediate level.