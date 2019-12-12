Executive Compensation Webinar Series—How to Design Restrictive Covenants & Economic Forfeitures

The analogy of a “carrot and stick” is most appropriate when designing attraction and retention programs for key employees. The purpose of this presentation is to discuss the legal requirements associated with typical restrictive covenants such as confidentiality, non-competition and non-solicitation provisions (i.e., approaches related to the “stick”), and to discuss various design considerations that could help to bolster key employee retention and increase shareholder value. This presentation will also address the use of economic forfeiture provisions and their design considerations.

