Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Multi-Disciplinary Facets to Net Withholding: It Ain’t Boring

Thursday, July 11, 2019

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

As a follow-on to last month’s presentation, the purpose of this presentation is to discuss all of the administrative and design considerations when effectuating a net withholding with respect to equity incentive awards, including whether to increase the net withholding rate from the minimum statutory rate (i.e., the supplemental rate) to the maximum individual rate. To that end, we will cover tax, accounting, NYSE/NASDAQ listing rules, ISS, SOX prohibitions and shareholder approval requirements associated with net withholdings.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP