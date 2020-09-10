Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)

Thursday, September 10, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose and timing of this presentation is to help publicly-traded companies prepare their Compensation Committees for the upcoming proxy season. To that end, we will discuss: (i) recap of the 2020 proxy season, (ii) best practices and current trends, (iii) likely thoughts of institutional shareholder advisory services for the upcoming proxy season, (iv) disclosure concepts with respect to COVID-related pay practices, and (v) lessons learned from recent compensation-related litigation.

Speaker:

Emily Cabrera, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.



CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)



HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).



SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.