The purpose of this webinar is to help publicly-traded issuers ready themselves for the upcoming proxy season. We will discuss current compensatory thoughts and trends of institutional shareholder advisory services such as ISS. To that end, this webinar will cover, from a compensation perspective: (i) new pronouncements and positions of ISS since the last proxy season, (ii) where issuers should focus their attentions due to ISS continuing to concentrate in such areas, (iii) the impact of the foregoing on compensation design, and (iv) pointers/thoughts with respect to compensatory items that an issuer might consider on the voting ballot of the proxy statement.