Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Public Companies and ESOPs: Check Yes or No

Public Companies and ESOPs: Check Yes or No

Thursday, July 9, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this presentation is to discuss some of the pros and cons associated with a publicly traded company (“PubCo”) sponsoring an employee stock ownership plan (an “ESOP”). To that end, our discussion will focus on the administrative and transactional design issues of PubCo sponsoring an ESOP, including:

Why PubCo would consider sponsoring an ESOP (i.e., the pro v. con analysis),

Typical fiduciary structures that can help to limit or contain fiduciary liability,

How to structure contributions of newly issued stock by PubCo to the ESOP trust,

Structuring contributions of cash by PubCo to the ESOP trust for purposes of the latter to purchase shares in the open market,

Incorporating ESOPs into PubCo’s “poison pill” analysis,

Diversification requirements,

Whether a Form S-8 (and related Form 11-K) is required or advisable, and related Rule 144 restrictions, and

Pass-through voting issues.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.