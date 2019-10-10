Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Stock Ownership Policies & Clawback Policies: Design Pointers

Compensation governance is a front-and-center topic, and within compensation governance, there continues to be an increased focus on stock ownership and clawback policies (in part due to the voting guidelines of institutional investors and proxy advisory firms and the Dodd-Frank Act). The purpose of this presentation is to provide a complete overview of stock ownership and clawback policies, and then delve into the design choices, prevalence, best practices, and disclosure considerations of each.

