FCPA Implications of Foreign Sponsorships in the Wake of the FIFA Investigation
FCPA Implications of Foreign Sponsorships in the Wake of the FIFA Investigation Wednesday, June 24 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. EDT
Topics: Who are parties involved to a transaction that trigger the FCPA? How can payments to third parties like agents or marketing companies implicate the FCPA? What steps can you take to mitigate your risks?
Speakers:
John J. Delionado
Partner, White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations Practice
Hunton & Williams LLP
Corey Lee
Partner, White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations Practice
Hunton & Williams LLP
