FCPA in Life Sciences Webinar: Why Are Companies Still Not Getting the Message

Thursday, September 17, 2015

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

The DOJ and SEC continue to focus on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) issues in the life sciences arena. This webinar will help you understand the mechanics of the FCPA, which makes it illegal for employees or agents of US companies to provide illegal payments or gratuities to officials of foreign governments and requires US companies to accurately record all payments to officials of foreign governments.

The presentation will include how the FCPA has been applied to health care companies, often for conduct committed by vendors or third party agents. Further, we will discuss the needs any company doing business abroad has for robust training and for a compliance program to ensure awareness of the FCPA and other regulatory requirements.

